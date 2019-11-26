Soricimed Biopharma: Soricimed Announces Journal of Cancer Publication Identifying TRPV6 as a Promising Target for Cancer Therapy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / Soricimed Biopharma Inc. ("Soricimed"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing first-in-class, targeted cancer therapeutics, today announced that a review of recent work on TRPV6 has been published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Cancer. The review identifies TRPV6 as a promising drug target in a number of cancers including breast, ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancer.

TRPV6 has emerged as a target in cancer treatment because of its role in increasing intracellular calcium and initiating downstream signalling pathways that increase cell proliferation, metastasis and inhibition of apoptosis (cell death). Soricimed's lead drug candidate, SOR-C13, is a targeted inhibitor of TRPV6 that binds with high affinity and selectivity to disrupt its function. In clinical trials, SOR-C13 has been shown to be safe and well tolerated, with early indications of efficacy against many solid tumor cancers.

"TRPV6 has been discussed in the literature as a target for cancer therapy for nearly 20 years," commented Professor Jack Stewart, Corresponding Author; and Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Soricimed Biopharma Inc. "This article compiles everything we know about TRPV6 - how it works, its mechanism of action as an oncochannel and what controls its gene expression. In addition to demonstrating TRPV6 as a useful target for solid cancers, this publication outlines how we can exploit TRPV6's overexpression to treat several cancer types."

SOR-C13, the first ever TRPV6 inhibitor to enter clinical trials, is currently undergoing testing at MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MDACC"), treating late-stage pancreatic cancer patients in an Investigator Initiated Trial ("IIT"). This trial was launched in August 2019 by Principal Investigator, Dr. Siqing Fu, MD PhD, a Professor in the Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at MDACC, one of the world's most respected cancer research centers. The trial is building on the safety and anticancer activity of SOR-C13 observed in Soricimed's multi-center Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with late-stage solid tumor cancers. The objectives of this Phase 1b IIT are to refine dosing and further explore safety and efficacy of SOR-C13 in late-stage solid tumor cancer. To learn more about the clinical trial visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03784677.

About Journal of Cancer: Journal of Cancer is an open access, peer-reviewed journal with broad scope covering all areas of cancer research, especially novel concepts, new methods, new regimens, new therapeutic agents, and alternative approaches for early detection and intervention of cancer. The Journal is supported by an international editorial board consisting of a distinguished team of cancer researchers. Journal of Cancer aims at rapid publication of high quality results in cancer research while maintaining rigorous peer-review process. A copy of this paper is available for download from the Journal of Cancer using the following link: https://www.jcancer.org/v11p0374.pdf.

About SOR-C13: SOR-C13 is a selective inhibitor of TRPV6, a calcium oncochannel over-expressed by solid tumor cancers. SOR-C13 binds with high affinity and selectivity and disrupts the function of TRPV6. TRPV6 plays a central role in a biochemical cascade that results in the upregulation of an array of pro-cancerous genes and is considered to be an important target for novel anticancer therapy. SOR-C13 is the first highly specific TRPV6 inhibitor to be identified and taken into clinical development.

About Soricimed Biopharma Inc.: Soricimed is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its unique peptides as first-in-class targeted cancer treatments. Soricimed's lead drug candidate, SOR-C13, has been shown to be safe and well tolerated, with indications of efficacy in a Phase 1 human clinical trial. SOR-C13 was granted orphan drug status for the treatment of pancreatic and ovarian cancers by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information please visit, www.soricimed.com.

