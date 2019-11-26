Technavio has been monitoring the global premium chocolate market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 7.03 billion during 2018-2022, progressing at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global premium chocolate market 2018-2022

Read the 113-page report with TOC on "Premium Chocolate Market Analysis Report by Product (Dark premium chocolate, and White and milk premium chocolates), Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2018-2022".

The market is driven by new product launches. In addition, the rising demand for organic, vegan, sugar-free, and gluten-free chocolates is anticipated to boost the growth of the premium chocolate market.

The market has witnessed a significant rise in the number of product launches in the premium chocolate segment over the past few years. This is due to the growing consumer inclination toward premium and luxury foods. Many small and established vendors are launching their premium chocolate brands in developing countries such as India to expand their market. Thus, the increasing number of new product launches is one of the key factors that will foster market growth over the forecast period.

Major Five Premium Chocolate Companies:

Chocoladefabriken Lindt Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt Sprüngli operates the business across segments such as Seasonal chocolates, Conventional chocolates, and Premium chocolates. The company offers a wide range of premium chocolate products. DESSERT Baking Chocolate, Lindt Swiss Premium Chocolate, CREATION, and Lindt Master Chocolatier Collection are some of its key offerings.

Ferrero

Ferrero operates the business across segments such as Nutella, Kinder, Ferrero Pralines, and Tic Tac. Ferrero Rocher, Raffaello, and Golden Gallery are some of its key offerings.

The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company operates the business across segments such as Baking, Bars Minis, Snacks, Syrups Toppings, Seasonal, and Kisses. Brookside, Reese's, and ICE BREAKERS are some of its key offerings.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International operates the business across segments such as Beverages, Biscuits, Meals, Chocolate, and Gum and candy. Some of the key offerings of the company include Alpen Gold, Cadbury, and Côte D'OR.

Yildiz Holding

Yildiz Holding operates the business across segments such as Food, Non-food products, and Wholesale and retail. G by Godiva Bars and Handcrafted chocolate are some of its key offerings.

Premium Chocolate Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 2022)

Dark premium chocolate

White and milk premium chocolates

Premium Chocolate Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

