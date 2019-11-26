Wireless Telecom Group to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE American:WTT) today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 10 at 11:40 AM PST / 2:40 PM EST. Timothy Whelan, CEO and Mike Kandell, CFO will be presenting and meeting with investors.

A webcast of the Company's presentation will be available using the following link:

http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/wtt

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

View Wireless Telecom Group's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/WTT

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton Electronics, CommAgility, Microlab and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across a wide range of traditional and emerging wireless technologies. With a unique set of high-performance products including peak power meters, signal analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY and stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety monitors, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe. Wireless Telecom Group is headquartered in Parsippany , New Jersey , in the New York City metropolitan area, and maintains a global network of Sales and Service offices for excellent product service and support. Wireless Telecom Group's website address is http://www.wirelesstelecomgroup.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Mike Kandell, CFO Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.

Phone: (973) 386-9696

Email: mkandell@wtcom.com

SOURCE: Wireless Telecom Group via LD Micro

