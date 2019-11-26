North Pole Engineering Releases heartbeatz Apple Watch Bridge To Peloton

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North Pole Engineering announces heartbeatz, a heart rate bridge for Apple Watch. Combined with our free heartbeatz connect Apple Watch application, heartbeatz broadcasts heart rate data measured by the Apple Watch to any ANT+ receiver such as Peloton bikes and treadmills. Powered by a standard coin cell battery, heartbeatz will operate for months without need to change its battery.

heartbeatz setup is simple; mount heartbeatz to your bike or treadmill, start the heartbeatz connect app and pair to heartbeatz. Bikes and treadmills using proximity awareness will automatically associate with heartbeatz. Once associated, exercisers can start their workout and the bike or treadmill will display the heart rate data measured by the Apple Watch in real-time.

"People love their Apple Watch. Peloton riders and runners are equally passionate, and so we saw an opportunity to create a unique product to marry the popular offerings together," said Jeff Lasch, Senior Product Manager for North Pole Engineering. "While heartbeatz is a natural fit for Peloton products, heartbeatz will work with any ANT+ receiver, allowing Apple Watch wearers to use a wide variety of fitness equipment."

heartbeatz will be available for pre-order starting November 26th at https://store.npe-inc.com and will begin shipping December 1st.



About North Pole Engineering

North Pole Engineering, Inc (NPE) is an Internet of Things (IoT) product and engineering services company. NPE specializes in providing sensors and enabling technologies to various markets including sports, fitness, and wellness. NPE help clients implement cost-effective technology for their sensor-based products and systems to efficiently move data to the Internet where it can enhance operations, reduce costs, and improve customer experiences. Learn more about heartbeatz, Runn, CABLE, GEM Bluetooth/ANT+ modules, WASP IoT gateway, and our engineering services on our website at http://npe-inc.com.

If you would like to learn more about heartbeatz, please email us at info@npe-inc.com or call 612-305-0440.