Honored in Markets Media Markets Choice Awards for Women in Finance 2019

Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading solutions, announced that its Chief of Staff Peggy Sullivan has been recognized for Excellence in Service Providers at Markets Media's 5th Annual Markets Choice Awards: Women in Finance presented at a gala dinner in New York last week.

Mohan Virdee, Chief Executive and Founding Partner of Markets Media, said, "The Women in Finance (WIF) program recognizes the most talented and accomplished women in multiple categories across the business of finance." Adding, "We are very pleased to present the award for Excellence in Service Providers to Peggy in recognition of her work in shaping the strategic direction of the Vela product suite."

Jen Nayar, CEO of Vela, commented, "I am thrilled to see Peggy honored for her work at Vela and selected as the winner of the Excellence in Service Providers award by the Editorial team and WIF Advisory Board." Adding, "During 2019, Peggy has been instrumental in providing her expertise to the executive team, managing innovations and developments in the area of market structure, and working with clients to help them find the right solutions to solve their business challenges."

Sullivan commented, "It is a real honor to be recognized by this community of such talented and inspiring women. Thank you to Jen and the Vela team for all the support and to Markets Media and the WIF Advisory Board for this award. Congratulations to the nominees and winners in all the categories."

About Vela

Vela is a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading. Our software enables clients to rapidly access global liquidity, markets, and data sources for superior execution. We help firms successfully differentiate and innovate in an ever-changing, increasingly-regulated and fiercely-competitive landscape, while also reducing total cost of ownership.

Vela's ticker plant, execution gateways, trading platform, and risk and analytics software deliver a unique, ultra-low latency technology stack to simplify and streamline electronic trading. We leverage the latest innovations in technology to deliver cutting-edge performance, features and reliability. Our modular stack provides access to a comprehensive set of trading, data and risk APIs and can be delivered as-a-Service from multiple co-location data centers globally.

With access to more than 250 venues, Vela provides global coverage across all major asset classes. Clients are supported by an award-winning team of technical and business experts available 24x7 from our multiple offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Vela's clients include traders, market makers, brokers, banks, investment firms, exchanges, and other market participants.

Visit us at www.tradevela.com. Follow us on Twitter @TradeVela.

