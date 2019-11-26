Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Kursziel 2,70 $ - Analysten katapultieren Underdog in neue Sphären
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1WY6X ISIN: US2220702037 Ticker-Symbol: CO3A 
Tradegate
26.11.19
16:04 Uhr
10,674 Euro
+0,254
+2,44 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COTY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COTY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,558
10,604
17:06
10,530
10,612
17:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COTY
COTY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COTY INC10,674+2,44 %
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC176,80-0,01 %