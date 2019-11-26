Technavio has been monitoring the global premium cosmetics market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 36.53 billion during 2018-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 131-page report with TOC on "Premium Cosmetics Market Analysis Report by Product (Premium skincare products, Premium fragrance products, Premium color cosmetics products, Premium hair care products, Premium sun care products, Premium deodorants, Premium baby care products, and Premium bath products), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2018-2022".

The market is driven by innovation and portfolio expansion leading to product premiumization. In addition, increased demand for premium skincare products is anticipated to boost the growth of the premium cosmetics market.

With rising disposable incomes across the world, consumers are increasing their spend on premium cosmetics that address multiple concerns such associated with the skin, hair, and baby care. This is encouraging vendors to focus on expanding their existing product portfolios with new premium cosmetics. Many vendors are introducing skincare products that offer multifunctional benefits such as anti-aging properties. The introduction of such innovative products is boosting the revenues of vendors, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Premium Cosmetics Companies:

Coty

Coty operates the business across segments such as Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The company offers premium cosmetics products across different segments such as skincare, hair care, fragrances, and others, under brands such as Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein, Chloé, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Tiffany Co, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Davidoff, Burberry and Miu Miu, Lancaster, and philosophy.

Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder operates the business across segments such as Makeup, Skin Care, Fragrance, Hair Care, and Other. The company sells premium cosmetics products across all the different segments others under brands such as AERIN Beauty, BECCA, M.A.C, Clinique, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, DKNY, La Mer, Too Faced, Smashbox, and Estée Lauder.

L'Oréal

L'Oréal operates the business across segments such as Professional Products Division, Consumer Products Division, L'Oréal Luxe Division, and Active Cosmetics Division. The company sells premium cosmetics products across all the segments under brands such as Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Shu Uemura, Yue Sai, Clarisonic, Ralph Lauren, Viktor&Rolf, Diesel, Cacharel, Maison Margiela, L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastas, and others.

LVMH

LVMH operates the business across segments such as Wines Spirits, Fashion Leather Goods, Perfumes Cosmetics, Watches Jewelry, and Selective Retailing and Other activities. The company sells premium cosmetics products across different segments, under brands such as Acqua di Parma, Benefit Cosmetics, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Fresh, Givenchy Parfums, Guerlain, Kat Von D Beauty, Kenzo Parfums, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Make Up For Ever, Parfums Christian Dior, and Perfumes Loewe.

Shiseido

Shiseido operates the business across segments such as Japan Business, China Business, Asia Pacific Business, Americas Business, EMEA Business, Travel Retail Business, and Professional Business. The company sells premium cosmetics products across different segments such as skincare, makeup, fragrances, and others, under brands such as bareMinerals, Clé de Peau Beauté, d'icilà, IPSA, Laura Mercier, NARS, SHISEIDO, and others.

Premium Cosmetics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 2022)

Premium skincare products

Premium fragrance products

Premium color cosmetics products

Premium hair care products

Premium sun care products

Premium deodorants

Premium baby care products

Premium bath products

Premium Cosmetics Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 2022)

Offline

Online

Premium Cosmetics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

