Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2019) - MG Capital Corporation (TSXV: DLP) ("MG" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that a ground geophysical survey has commenced on its Aldridge 1 and Aldridge 2 projects, which are located approximately 50 air miles southwest of Cranbrook, BC. The Aldridge projects, held by MG's wholly-owned subsidiary, DLP Resources Inc. ("DLP"), consist of 13 claims, totalling 4,664 hectares that cover approximately 75% of the Leadville Corridor. The Leadville Corridor is a North trending structural belt that is geologically similar to the North Star-Sullivan Corridor, which is the feeder system to the world class high grade polymetallic Sullivan orebody. The Sullivan mine produced over 285 million troy ounces of Silver, 17.6 billion lbs. of Lead, and 15.4 billion lbs. of Zinc*.

Mapping and study of the geology contained within the Leadville Corridor suggests that the structure has the potential to host a Sullivan type massive sulphide ore body. DLP's objective is to explore the subsurface Leadville Creek Corridor for Sullivan type massive sulphide deposits. To accomplish this objective, DLP has commenced a large magnetotellurics ("M.T.") geophysical survey over the Aldridge 1 and 2 projects. M.T. geophysics has the ability to detect conductive massive sulphide bodies from near surface to depths of greater than 2,000 meters.

The Titan M.T. geophysical survey is currently conducted by Quantec Geosciences Ltd. of Toronto, Ontario. This survey will consist of 20 East-West lines totalling 32.8 km's. The total cost of the survey is estimated to be $203,000. It is anticipated the survey should be completed by the first part of February 2020.

David L. Pighin, consulting geologist and co-founder of DLP, has significant exploration experience in Sullivan style deposits in the area and is the qualified person (QP) of the Corporation as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Pighin has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

*Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sullivan_Mine

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to the potential of the Leadville Corridor to host a Sullivan type massive sulphide ore body and completion of the M.T. geophysical survey by the first part of February 2020. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; uncertainty regarding the contents of the Leadville Corridor; and reliance on a third party to complete the M.T. geophysical survey. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, MG assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

