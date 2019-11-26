Percona Implements OneTrust Vendorpedia for Third-Party Risk Management

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust VendorpediaTM, the largest and most widely used technology platform to operationalize third-party risk management, today announced Percona is using the platform to revamp and automate its third-party risk management program. In addition to using OneTrust Vendorpedia for third-party risk management, Percona also partnered with OneTrust to deliver on PIA/DPIA Automation, Data Mapping Automation, Data Subject Rights Management, as well as Incident and Breach Management.

In supporting a global customer base across sectors and regulatory frameworks, Percona supports production scope data for its customers, including personal data and sensitive information like medical and financial records. Because of this, it's not only important that Percona implements the proper third-party, security and privacy controls to protect vendor information internally, but also that the company holds their third parties and affiliate network to these same standards.

"In 2018, third-party security and privacy risk management became a key corporate initiative for Percona and it still is today given the shifting regulatory environment," said Travis Futas, Senior Compliance Manager at Percona. "As we continue to pursue enterprise customers, we recognize the need for a flexible and automated platform to help us manage compliance operations and support security audits. That's where OneTrust comes in."

"Percona's commitment to holding their third parties accountable for security and privacy compliance strategically sets the business apart as a trustworthy partner with their customers," said Kabir Barday, CEO at OneTrust. "As Percona continues to expand on their existing compliance operations, OneTrust remains committed to providing the most intuitive and practical solution that meets the distinct third-party risk management needs of businesses today."

About Percona

With more than 3,000 customers worldwide, Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class solutions for both MySQL MariaDB, MongoDB and PostgreSQL across traditional and cloud-based platforms. The company provides Software, Support, Consulting and Managed Services to large, well-known global brands such as Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Well established as thought leaders, Percona experts author content for the Percona Database Performance Blog, and the Percona Live Open Source Database Conferences draw attendees and expert technical speakers from around the world. For more information, visit www.percona.com.

About OneTrust Vendorpedia

OneTrust Vendorpedia is the largest and most widely used technology platform to operationalize third party risk, security, and privacy management. More than 4,000 customers of all sizes use OneTrust, which is powered by 60 awarded patents, to offer the most depth and breadth of any third-party risk, security, and privacy solution in the market. OneTrust Vendorpedia is purpose-built software designed to help organizations manage vendor relationships with confidence and integrates seamlessly with the entire OneTrust platform, including - OneTrust Privacy, OneTrust GRC, OneTrust DataGuidance, and OneTrust PreferenceChoice.

