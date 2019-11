Turkey's natural gas imports decreased by 7.4 percent in September compared to the same month of 2018, Anadolu Agency reported, citing data from the country's energy watchdog EPDK. Turkey's total gas consumption decreased by 20.4 percent to around2.63 bcm this September from around 3.30 bcm in September 2018. In 2018, Turkey imported 50.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas, an 8.85 percent decline from the previous year.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...