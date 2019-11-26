Yowie Group: Yowie Collectibles Now Available for Purchase Through Amazon Prime

For the First Time Ever, Yowie Surprise Inside Chocolate Eggs, Gummies and Bites Will Be Available for Delivery on Amazon Prime

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / Yowie Group, the confectionary company with a mission of empowering kids and their parents to make a difference in ecological conservation, today announced that their Surprise Inside Chocolates, Yowie Bites and the newly released Yowie Gummies are now available for purchase as an Amazon Prime product.

Yowie's flagship product, the surprise inside chocolate eggs, are available through Amazon Prime in packs of 12 eggs. The Yowie Bites and Yowie Gummies are also available through Amazon Prime in trays of eight packages.

"We are pleased to announce that all three product lines are now available on Amazon Prime," said Mark Schuessler, CEO of Yowie Group. "Until now, it has been impossible to ship chocolate and gummy products online 365 days a year. However, Yowie has cracked the code and we are thrilled to be able to deliver Yowie products right to your doorstep any day of the year - rain, shine, hot or cold."

The Yowie surprise inside chocolate eggs and the Yowie Bites are not only a delicious sweet treat, but also come with a limited-edition collectible animal and leaflet that features a picture of the real-life animal, its profile and level of endangerment to encourage parents to start conversations about ecological conservation with their kids. The Yowie Gummies come in five fruity flavors and the most beloved household pets, like dogs and cats. Each pet collectible comes along with a leaflet featuring a picture of the real-life animal and fun facts about owning these animals as pets. Kids can learn more about their animal by downloading the free Yowie Collector app on the AppStore or Google Play and add it to their collection.

For more information, visit www.yowieworld.com or tune in to the Home Shopping Marketplace Holiday Showcase.

About Yowie

Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise inside chocolate. Each Yowie product is created in the shape of the Yowie characters and contains limited-edition collectible animal toys and a full color leaflet featuring a picture of the real-life animal, its profile and level of endangerment. Our social media channels and website allow collectors to learn more about the animals and their world while having loads of fun through games and competitions. The combination of tasty, clean-label treats, fun animal toys and a digital platform encourages kids to learn about the natural world and understand its need for protection. Yowie surprise inside chocolates, Yowie Bites and Yowie Gummies are available in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the U.S. For more information visit www.yowieworld.com.

