Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the completion of their recent success story that explains how the implementation of a sales process template optimized sales performance for a leading FMCG brand

Quantzig's Sales Analytics Engagement Overview

Bridging the gap between sales and profitability, we bring advanced sales analytics solutions to the market to help our clients gain complete visibility into sales processes and identify new opportunities to drive growth and profitability.

Business Challenge Solution Offered Outcome The client a leading FMCG industry player was facing several challenges in converting potential sales leads to closed sales. The devised sales process template offered a holistic approach to sales optimization without resorting to the use of spreadsheets and complex CRM systems. The solutions offered proved to be beneficial in driving overall sales through improvements in marketing effectiveness, which improved by 60%.

According to sales analytics experts at Quantzig, "Our holistic approach to sales analysis and forecasting provides commercially relevant insights on sales performance, empowering our clients to drive profitability across business units."

As far as the FMCG sector is considered, 2019 turned out to be a year of contradictions that resulted in declining profit margins. Due to this FMCG brands are now leveraging analytics and are substantially investing in new technology to improve their business processes. In this scenario, the client a leading FMCG industry player faced several operational challenges that curtailed their ability to convert potential sales leads to closed sales. They collaborated with Quantzig as they wanted to leverage its sales analytics expertise to identify effective sales processes and replicate them across the organization to increase sales and optimize the sales process.

Sales Analytics Engagement Outcome

Achieved a significant increase in marketing effectiveness

Analyzed industry and sales trends using the devised sales process template

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal.

