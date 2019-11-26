The global packaging market is poised to grow by USD 278.59 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 146-page research report with TOC on "Packaging Market Analysis Report by Type (board packaging, rigid plastic packaging, flexible packaging, metal packaging, and glass packaging), by End-users (food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and others), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increase in demand for digitally printed packaging. Also, the rise in adoption of reusable packaging is anticipated to boost the growth of the packaging market.

The availability of products with brilliant graphics on the packaging materials not only grabs the attention of customers but also helps companies in building brand loyalty and customizing their marketing efforts. As a result, the vendors are using sophisticated decorative coatings and incorporating visual and tactile effects to the folding cartons of their products. The adoption of digitally printed packaging is gaining traction in the market as it enables vendors to offer personalized packaging for their customers. Thus, the increase in demand for digitally printed packaging is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Packaging Market Companies:

Amcor Ltd.

Amcor Ltd. is headquartered in Australia and operates the business under various business segments such as Flexibles and Rigid Plastics. The company offers Genesis, TripleLid, I-Light, AmLite Standard Recyclable, AmLite HeatfFlex, AmLite Ultra Recyclable, and others.

Ball Corp.

Ball Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Beverage packaging, North and Central America, Beverage packaging, South America, Beverage packaging, Europe, and Aerospace. The company offers technical punched slug, 3-piece tinplate cans, Alumi-Tek bottles, 3-piece cans, standard cans, aerosol cans, and others.

Bemis Co. Inc.

Bemis Co. Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely US Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers Curwood ICE, Evolution, Micvac, Snapsil, Magic Steam, Curwood FreshCase, EZ Peel, IntegraPeel, and others.

Berry Global Inc.

Berry Global Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Engineered Materials, Health, Hygiene and Specialties, and Consumer Packaging. The company offers SteamQuick, Optmil7404E, DuraWrap, NuSeal, Clear-seal Meat and Cheese Film, Rigid Lens II, FreshView Bakery Bags, and others.

DS Smith Plc

DS Smith Plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: UK, Western Europe, DCH and Northern Europe, Central Europe and Italy, North America, and Plastics. The company offers WEEE, Electrostatic Discharge Packaging, Hybrid³, Kit Pack, Easy pack, Octabins, PowerPly, and others.

Packaging End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Food

Beverage

Healthcare

Personal care

Others

Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

