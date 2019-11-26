NXTFactor: NYC Digital Marketing Agencies Announce Merger in November 2019

With a shared mission to help minority businesses, both NXTFactor and Universal Processing have combined resources to facilitate growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / Established digital marketing agencies, NXTFactor and Universal Processing, have announced a recent company-wide merger. Both agencies, based out of NYC, specialize in a wide variety of clientele but maintain a heavy interest in the restaurant industry. With NXTFactor's years of experience in the industry and UProcessing's resources, both company leaders David Zhao and Saint Hung saw the opportunity of growth a merger could facilitate.

To learn more about NXTFactor and the services that they offer, please visit http://nxtfactor.com/.

Established in 2007 as an international digital agency and investment firm, NXTFactor has combined disruptive digital platforms with proven and cutting-edge digital marketing solutions. Through the years, a growing team of web developers, online marketing experts, and digital strategists have worked from all corners of the world to deliver unbeatable results for all partners. This international collaboration has enabled NXTFactor to capitalize and invest more time and effort into creating and growing brands, businesses, and products. With years of experience across many markets and cities, NXTFactor has seen rapid growth and success.

Universal Processing entered the payment processing business in 2003, with a mission to help empower and grow immigrant merchant businesses in the US. Years later they have grown to be the number one processor on the East Coast, with over 10,000 merchant clients. In 2016 UP noticed a need for digital marketing services within its merchants. With many smaller businesses not having the time to run their accounts, or the budget for larger agencies, UP started an in-house marketing agency called UP Media to facilitate a solution.

When Universal Processing and NXTFactor crossed paths in early 2019, they connected over serving the same target merchants, with a similar mission. By combining sources, staff and client portfolios both companies were able to make the entire marketing team stronger. As of November 1, 2019, the merger was officially launched in the digital marketing sphere and is stronger than ever with big plans ahead.

About NXTFactor

NXTFactor is an international digital marketing agency and investment firm with offices in both New York City and Philadelphia. Since 2007, NXTFactor (MoreViews Inc.) has focused on helping brands, businesses and individuals meet and exceed their goals by delivering digital solutions across the web, mobile, and all digital devices in-between. For more information, please visit http://nxtfactor.com/.

60 W 38th St., Floor 2

New York, NY 10018

Contact:

Hailey Foster

hailey@nxtfactor.com

8567450292

SOURCE: NXTFactor

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568136/NYC-Digital-Marketing-Agencies-Announce-Merger-in-November-2019