BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(LEI:5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)

(the "Company")



Director Declaration

Jonathan Cartwright

26 November 2019

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R that, a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director and Chairman Designate of BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC with effect fromMr K Maygerfor and on behalf ofBlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedCompany SecretaryTel: 020 7743 1098