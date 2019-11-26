BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
London, November 26
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(LEI:5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R that Jonathan Cartwright, a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director and Chairman Designate of BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC with effect from 26 November 2019.
Mr K Mayger
for and on behalf of
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098
26 November 2019