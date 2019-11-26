Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Broker sieht über 300% Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.11.2019 | 17:43
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, November 26

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(LEI:5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)
(the "Company")

Director Declaration



BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R that Jonathan Cartwright, a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director and Chairman Designate of BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC with effect from 26 November 2019.


Mr K Mayger
for and on behalf of
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

26 November 2019

© 2019 PR Newswire