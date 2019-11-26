Texas Mineral Resources Corp.: Texas Mineral Resources to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII) on December 10-11 in Los Angeles

SIERRA BLANCA, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQB:TMRC) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 11th at 4 PM PST (1 PM EST) in Los Angeles. Anthony Marchese, chairman, will be available for one-on-one meetings on both days. For those unable to attend, the presentation and slides will be webcast simultaneously and then archived on the TMRC website at www.tmrcorp.com.

Presentation date: December 11, 2019

Presenter: Anthony Marchese, Chairman

Time: 4:00 PM PST (1:00 PM EST)

Webcast link: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/tmrc/

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

About Texas Mineral Resources Corp.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp.'s focus is to develop and commercialize its Round Top heavy rare earth, technology metals and industrial minerals project located in Hudspeth County, Texas, 85 miles southeast of El Paso. Additionally, the Company plans on developing alternative sources of strategic minerals through the processing of coal waste and other related materials. The Company's common stock trades on the OTCQB U.S. tier under the symbol "TMRC."

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

