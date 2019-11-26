The global data center power market is expected to post an incremental growth of USD 9.37 billion during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Data centers incorporated with intelligent PDUs can operate continuously, even during blackouts. Moreover, intelligent PDUs offer power metering at the branch circuit level, power inlet, and power outlet levels. They also aid in the distribution of higher voltage for high-density deployments and provide circuit breakers through real-time metering. Data center service providers are investing heavily in integrating highly efficient PDUs. Thus, the growing shift toward highly intelligent and smart products will foster the growth of the data center power market in the forthcoming years.

As per Technavio, the increasing investments in HPC systems, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Data Center Power Market: Increasing Investments in HPC Systems

The increasing investments in HPC systems will be one of the critical trends in the global data center power market. Algorithms, networks, and simulated environments for large supercomputers and small cluster computers can be used by HPC systems. These systems are primarily being used for scientific and engineering applications. HPC systems also aid in solving recurring problems and complex operations conveniently for applications including physical simulations, quantum mechanics, and molecular modeling. Also, the global HPC industry is driven by the increase in need for establishing product innovation and economic competitiveness. Thus, increasing advantages of using HPC systems is expected to boost the investments in the data center power market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing investments in HPC systems, the UPS battery failure and the focus on consolidation of data centers are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Data Center Power Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global data center power market by product (generators, transformers, UPS, transfer switches and switchgears, PDUs, and energy storage devices) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market share in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the increasing demand for data centers and servers in the region.

