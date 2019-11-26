Technavio has been monitoring the global digital video content market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 37.24 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global digital video content market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 138-page research report with TOC on "Digital Video Content Market Analysis Report by Deployment (pay TV and OTT), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices. Also, the rising popularity of DCB in the OTT market is anticipated to boost the growth of the digital video content market.

Factors such as investments in communication network infrastructure and growing digital literacy are driving the adoption of mobile computing devices such as tablets, laptops, and smartphones. The penetration of these electronic devices is further increasing with the rising per capita income, internet penetration, and the availability of low-cost smartphones. This is expanding the customer base and number of subscribers of video streaming mobile apps such as Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video. Consequently, access to new digital video content by these app users is also increasing. Thus, the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Digital Video Content Market Companies:

Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as Google and Other bets. The company offers YouTube digital platform for video sharing.

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services. The company offers Prime Video, which is an SVOD platform providing access to digital content through electronic devices.

AT&T Inc.

AT&T Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The company offers DIRECTV NOW, which is a subscription-based TV streaming service.

Comcast Corp.

Comcast Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Cable Communication, NBCUniversal, and Sky. The company provides cable TV, Internet, and telephone and wireless services.

Netflix Inc.

Netflix Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company provides Netflix, a digital platform, which allows access to digital content through the Internet.

Digital Video Content Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Pay TV

Over-the-top (OTT)

Digital Video Content Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

