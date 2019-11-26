iskn launches Repaper in a Faber-Castell limited edition

A new augmented interaction experience dedicated to creative arts

GRENOBLE, France, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grenoble-based startup iskn unveils its brand new product for the creative arts market: Repaper.

Benefiting from its unique advanced magnetic interaction (ami) technology, this new generation of graphic tablet succeeds the Slate, launched in 2015, with the same goal of offering an unparalleled drawing experience. After the partnership announced in May 2019 with Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe and the launch of tori, iskn has taken a new step and will launch Repaper in November'19.

With its ami technology, iskn's Repaper is a unique product in the worldwide graphic tablet market.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8652951-iskn-repaper-faber-castell-limited-edition/

The Slate experience reimagined

Redesigned and equipped with new features, Repaper brings the best of the experiences of pencil on paper and digital, for even more fluidity and efficiency. The application, now known as Repaper Studio, has undergone some major changes, and now offers a brand new hyper-intuitive interface. It promises some beautiful new creative moments ahead, within everyone's reach.

A new major long-awaited feature is Repaper's 8192 pressure levels to draw with any pencil, anywhere and anytime, to be true to the original pencil strokes. A real revolution on Planet Drawing!

A limited edition launch with Faber-Castell

The world's largest manufacturer of high-end writing and drawing instruments is partnering with iskn to launch Repaper. A collaboration embodied in a limited-edition iskn X Faber-Castell (each box set comes with a Castell 9000 (2B) co-branded iskn graphite pencil).

This partnership illustrates iskn's and Faber-Castell's ambition in the arts industry to combine the advantages of a classic pencil with the benefits of a digital device, thus supporting artists in all creative stages: from classic sketching freely outdoors in the street, in a museum, to coloring in graphic tablet mode using Repaper stylus and any favorite creation software.

View full length trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oc1mvLt0f6w&list=PLs2MwKiKYWsFxpH_4uIO8ExkYx76gvzGE

For more pictures please click here: https://iskn.pr.co/media_kits/222636

Retail price: £229

On sale at:

Ebuyer

Harrods

Freemans catalogues

Wex Photo Video

The Conran Shop

Amazon.co.uk

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1033700/Repaper_Faber_Castell_Video.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035104/Faber_Castell_iskn.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1033695/iskn_logo.jpg

Contact

Céline Valette

celine.valette@iskn.co

+33 (0)6 75 59 93 85