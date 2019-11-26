Kudelski Group to Secure Devices Connecting

to Azure IoT in New Partnership with Microsoft

The Kudelski IoT Security Platform enables devices to connect to Azure IoT using secure, zero-touch provisioning, simplifying deployment of IoT projects at scale



The Kudelski platform protects devices, identity, data, decisions, commands and access using hardware- or software-based security options adaptated to any device



The joint solution expands the number of security options available to device manufacturers who rely on Azure IoT to store their data and run their applications

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland andPhoenix (AZ), USA, November 26, 2019 - The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security today announced that it has integrated its IoT Security Platform with Microsoft Azure IoT, enabling IoT device manufacturers and solution providers to connect their devices to Microsoft's cloud-based IoT services at scale, using zero-touch provisioning.

Microsoft's 2019 IoT Signals report showed that among 3,000 IoT decision makers surveyed globally, security concerns around IoT adoption are universal: 97% of companies are concerned about security when implementing IoT.

The Kudelski IoT Security Platorm addresses this concern by putting in place an advanced hardware- or software-based Root of Trust in each device at manufacturing, provisioning the unique identity and secret keys required to enable a wide variety of features including: zero-touch provisioning, secure boot, firmware over the air updates (FOTA), remote attestation, end-to-end data encryption, secure data storage, secure processing, advanced key management, key rotation and built-in countermeasures. This allows Kudelski-enabled devices to connect automatically to Azure IoT out of the box, simplifying the management of device credentials and establishing trust and control for the end customer.

One challenge in IoT is how to connect devices with different capabilities and profiles to a single IoT Platform. Kudelski enables its customers to extend IoT to many different types of devices regardless of their capabilities, using a variety of form factors and advanced software clients that can all be managed by a single security system. By working with Kudelski, Microsoft Azure IoT users can choose the best device hardware and software for their needs without compromising on end-to-end device, data and application security. The Kudelski platform is also optimized for NB-IoTdevices and networks, limiting bandwidth and power usage to extend device lifetimes.

"As companies use IoT to transform their businesses, they must do so using security that ensures long-term sustainability of their business model. Kudelski Group will permit our joint partners to innovate with confidence, knowing that all their key physical and digital IoT assets are fully protected," said Justin Haiduk, Principal Solution Specialist Azure IoT at Microsoft. "Kudelski's proven security technologies and services will enable a wide variety of different security use cases on any device, even the most resource-constrained ones. Combined with the flexibility and power of Microsoft Azure IoT, our partners will be able to securely connect any device of any profile to our platform with ease."

The Kudelski IoT Security Platform provides end-to-end protection from silicon to cloud for IoT devices, thereby securely and sustainably enabling new business models and operational efficiencies. It provides device security, data security, access management and active security to safeguard the entire product lifecycle. The Platform has already been adopted by communication service providers and consumer electronics, medical, asset tracking and industrial IoT partners and clients.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

Media contacts

Christopher Schouten

Kudelski Group - IoT Security

Head of Marketing

+1 (480) 819-5781

christopher.schouten@nagra.com

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group - Corporate Communications

Director Media Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962-5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com