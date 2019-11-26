Leading researchers from 51 JPND supported projects on neurodegenerative disease research will gather in Brussels on the 27th to 28th November 2019, for the JPND1 /JPco-fuND2 Symposium.

To disseminate up-to-date research achievements from 51 completed JPND-supported projects3 to relevant stakeholders, liaise, exchange knowledge and network, projects coordinators and their research consortiums, leading researchers and stakeholders will meet at the Royal Flemish Academy of Belgium for Sciences and the Arts in Brussels, Belgium, for a two-day symposium from 27 November to 28 November, 2019. This promises to provide a unique platform and opportunity for researchers to find out about one another's work, communicate their latest research findings from their completed projects, build new relationships and enhance existing ones.

JPND Chair, Professor Philippe Amouyel says: "As the first and largest global collaborative research initiative established to tackle the growing challenge posed by neurodegenerative diseases, JPND's ultimate goal is to improve the scientific understanding of neurodegenerative diseases, provide innovative approaches for their prevention, diagnosis and treatment, and ensure that individuals receive optimal care and quality of life at all stages of their illness. This symposium aims to facilitate knowledge sharing and communication between the different research groups and to disseminate up-to-date research achievements to relevant stakeholders."

Project topics to be presented will range from Alzheimer's to Parkinson's diseases to rarer diseases such as Huntington's disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Prion disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy and Spinocerebellar Ataxia

Apart from 12 scientific sessions chaired and moderated by leading researchers in the field of neurodegenerative disease, the symposium will also delve into major questions of research via four thematic workshops, namely: Patient and Public Involvement in Research, Interactions with Industry, Knowledge Dissemination and Data Sharing.

JPND is committed to aligning and building upon national programmes to increase impact and effectiveness of research and to identify common goals that would benefit from joint action.

The origins and progression of neurodegenerative diseases

Disease mechanisms and models

Diagnosis, prognosis and disease definitions

Developing therapies, preventive strategies and interventions

Health and social care

JPND receives support from the European Commission.

1 The EU Joint Programme Neurodegenerative Disease Research (JPND) is the largest global research initiative aimed at tackling the challenge of neurodegenerative diseases. JPND aims to increase coordinated investment between participating countries in research aimed at finding causes, developing cures, and identifying appropriate ways to care for those with neurodegenerative diseases.

2 In 2015, JPND launched a joint transnational co-funded call in partnership with the European Commission under the ERA-NET Co-fund scheme in three JPND priority areas: Longitudinal Cohort Approaches, Advanced Experimental Models and Risk and Protective Factors

3 Research projects supported by the JPND calls of 2011 to 2013 and the JPco-fuND call of 2015

