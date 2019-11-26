Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value 26-Nov-2019 / 17:21 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 25/11/2019) of GBP57.43m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 25/11/2019) of GBP41.79m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 25/11/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 200.44p 20850000 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 195.70p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 191.75p Premium / (Discount) to (4.34)% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 107.85p 14500000 ZDP share price 108.00p Premium to NAV 0.14% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2019 to 25/11/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 31715 EQS News ID: 922351 End of Announcement EQS News Service

