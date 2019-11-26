Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value 26-Nov-2019 / 17:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 25/11/2019) of GBP162.69m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 25/11/2019) of GBP162.69m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 25/11/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including 2,157.58p 7,540,321 unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding 2,142.62p current period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1,965.00p Discount to NAV (8.93)% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2019 to 25/11/2019 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc 13.29 Ordinary 25p 2 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 12.94 5p 3 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 11.84 4 Macfarlane Group Plc 11.14 Ordinary 25p 5 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 10.52 6 Spirax-Sarco Engineering 7.26 Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 7 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 5.99 10p 8 Electrocomponents PLC 5.78 Ordinary 10p 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 3.63 10 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 3.10 20p 11 Menzies (John) Plc 2.45 Ordinary 25p 12 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 2.30 13 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.85 14 Morgan Advanced Materials 1.46 Plc Ordinary 25p 15 Titon Holdings Plc 1.01 Ordinary 10p 16 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.99 17 National Grid Plc Ordinary 0.85 11.395p 18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc 0.82 Ordinary 25p 19 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 0.53 5p 20 Discretionary Unit Fund 0.52 Managers Ltd 21 Santander UK 10.375% Non 0.44 Cumulative Preferred 22 Dialight Plc Ordinary 0.39 1.89p 23 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.35 24 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary 0.31 GBp2.5 25 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 0.13 25p 26 Coral Products Plc 0.09 Ordinary 1p 27 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary 0.00 GBP0.001 28 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 0.00 50p ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 31716 EQS News ID: 922353 End of Announcement EQS News Service

