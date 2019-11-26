Web Presence: John Craig Continues to Lead Local Insurance Services Market

Freehold native and insurance representative John Craig reveals his dedication to supporting his local community and serving clients across New Jersey.

FREEHOLD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / From life insurance to home, car, and business cover, New Jersey native John Craig, from the Monmouth County of Freehold, continues to lead his local insurance services market thanks to a commitment to community, relationship building, complete client satisfaction, and more. An Allstate Corporation representative, popular insurance agency owner Craig shares an insight into his work.

"As a Freehold native, I'm thrilled every day to serve the neighbors in my community through my agency, which I took over in 2018," explains Craig, a graduate of nearby Rider University in Lawrence Township, New Jersey and Freehold Borough High School.

The Freehold area is filled, he says, with great places to explore, including the Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County, Michael J. Tighe Park, Monmouth Battlefield State Park, Turkey Swamp Park, Tomasella Winery, and tons of great shopping, like the Freehold Raceway Mall, ." Supporting the local community is something I believe is extremely important," adds the Allstate insurance agency owner. "The St. Peter's Thrift Shop mission, for example," he continues, "resonates with my agency and me personally, and I'm always happy to donate my time to them."

According to Craig, St. Peter's Thrift Shop plays a vital role by providing the community with gently used items at low prices. "As such, they help people from all incomes," explains the Rider University graduate, "and all proceeds go toward their ministry outreach work within the Freehold community."

Rider University is a private university in Lawrence Township, New Jersey, and consists of five academic units, including the College of Business Administration, of which John Craig is a graduate. Today, and since 2018, Craig is an Allstate insurance agency owner. He and his team serve clients both in Freehold, a popular borough in Monmouth County, and across all of New Jersey.

Allstate, the organization says, helps individuals to realize their hopes and dreams via products and services designed to protect them from life's uncertainties, as well as to help them prepare for the future. Freehold native John Craig says he became an Allstate representative because he enjoys the relationship-building aspect. "Life is about the bonds we build, and I cherish being a part of people's lives," he explains.

Services offered by Craig and his agency include life, auto, home, renters, condo, business, motorcycle, ATV, and boat insurance.

"Our agency will carefully go over life and retirement options with clients, as well as available insurance coverage that can help to protect them, their loved ones, and their most cherished possessions," reveals the insurance expert. "We always treat clients like family," he adds, wrapping up, "so why not call us for a free quote or stop by our office on Village Center Drive in Freehold today?"

John Craig is a New Jersey native and Allstate Agency owner from the county seat of Monmouth County, Freehold. A graduate of Rider University in Lawrence Township, New Jersey, Craig established his business in 2018. When the insurance agency owner is not at work, he enjoys spending time with his family, exercising, and watching the New York Rangers. To find out more about John Craig, visit https://bit.ly/johnatallstate or call 732-294-4847.

