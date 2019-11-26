Arcimoto, Inc.: Arcimoto Delivers First Pure Electric FUVs To R-Key-Moto, LLC for Tourist Rentals in Beautiful Florida Keys

EUGENE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / Arcimoto, Inc.®, (NASDAQ:FUV) makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle® (FUV®), Rapid Responder™, and Deliverator™ - affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets - announced today that it has delivered the first two of 21 FUVs to R-Key-Moto, LLC, Arcimoto's first rental franchise and flagship rental outlet, located in the beautiful Florida Keys.

"It was a distinct honor to personally deliver the first two Fun Utility Vehicles to our Key West franchise partner. R-Key-Moto's top-notch facilities are a perfect home for Arcimoto's pioneer franchise fleet," said Arcimoto founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer. "R-Key-Moto is setting the bar for destination vehicle rentals."

"After my first drive in the FUV around the island, it was clear that this vehicle is a perfect fit for Key West," said Mike Hartman, General Manager of R-Key-Moto. "If exhilaration and tranquillity can be experienced together, touring Key West in an FUV is just that!"

Located at the Stock Island Marina Village, the new FUV Hub location will house 21 FUVs to be used as rental vehicles for tourists and cruise ship passengers to explore Key West, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. In addition, the FUV Hub will share vehicles with the A&B Marina Complex and the Perry Hotel Key West. Guests will be able to rent FUVs directly from the concierge and explore Stock Island and Key West.

The Florida Keys will be the first Arcimoto rental franchise. In the Arcimoto model, franchisees will utilize Arcimoto branding and technologies, including the Arcimoto mobile app, to create a one-of-a-kind tourism experience and an unforgettable joyride.

