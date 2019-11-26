Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: VRTY), Announces Dr. Thomas Stark as Member of the Medical Advisory Board

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / Healthcare Solutions Holdings (OTC PINK:VRTY), a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools, announced the appointment of Thomas Stark, M.D., as a member of the Medical Advisory Board.



Dr. Thomas Stark

"We look forward to having Dr. Stark provide critical information and guidance to our Medical Advisory Board," said Travis Revelle, CEO of Healthcare Solutions Holdings Inc. "Dr. Stark's role will allow us to develop a robust platform for our Otolaryngology specialists to utilize to deliver the best patient outcomes."

Dr. Thomas Stark graduated cum laude from The University of Texas, where he received his B.A. in Biology. From there, he attended the University of Texas Health Science Center, receiving his M.D. in Otolaryngology, then completed his specialty training at the National Nava Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Stark helps patients with sinus problems, allergies, sleep disorders and much more for both adults and children. He attributes his profession to his uncle, who was also a doctor, and the ENT role models he spoke to, so he decided to choose a surgical specialty that involves patients' hearing, balance, smell and throat issues. Dr. Stark has served three separate terms on the Board of Directors Sadler Clinic and is also a Diplomate of the American Board of Otolaryngology.

"HSI has such an innovative approach to healthcare, and I believe the future holds an easier and more effective way to provide the treatment our patient's need," says Dr. Stark. "The exciting part about HSI is they have the strength in positions held by people who can see beyond the present time and who want to add a little more control to the future of healthcare. I see HSI providing me with the opportunity to evolve the way physicians approach patients and how we can treat them. I am excited to work with fellow independent physicians and witness a company run by people who can see the big picture."

HSI is a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes by helping clinicians gain broader access to the most advanced technology in the healthcare industry. HSI does not only focus on assisting physicians with exceptional healthcare delivery but also promoting compliance with the industry's best practices.

Healthcare Solutions, Inc., headquartered in Glen Cove, New York. Please visit www.hscorp.biz for additional information.

