There has been a growing shift from traditional exam-oriented learning to an interactive and personalized learning approach over the last few years. This shift is highly credited to a more learner-centric learning approach. Personalized learning helps in the early detection of significant improvement areas in learners. Moreover, personalized digital education content helps students to plan and learn at their own pace and convenience. Hence, the rise in popularity of personalized learning is expected to propel the digital education content market growth during the forecast period

As per Technavio, the rising influence of data analytics in digital education, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Digital Education Content Market: Rising Influence of Data Analytics in Digital Education

The rising influence of data analytics in digital education will be one of the critical trends in the market. Several vendors are bundling data analytics with educational content offerings to enable learners to track their engagement towards the learning activity. With the rapid adoption of digital education, individual learners can monitor and analyze their real-time performance and progress with the help of embedded data analytics. Thus, with the growing demand for personalized individual learning in the education sector, the adoption of data analytics is expected to further drive market growth.

"The growing shift toward connected learning and the increased gamification of learning are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Digital Education Content Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global digital education content market by end-user (K-12 and higher education) and geographical regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market share in 2018, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the rising adoption of internet-enabled educational devices in the region.

