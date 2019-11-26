Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2019) - 1021916 B.C. Ltd. (the "Company") announces a corporate name change to AgriCann Solutions Corp. effective immediately.

The name change is part of an ongoing strategy being executed in conjunction with the Company's recently announced private placement funding to strengthen its balance sheet, effect wider distribution of its share capital, and attract a potentially accretive business opportunity.

About 1021916 B.C. Ltd.

The Company is a "Reporting Issuer" that originated as one of three spinouts upon completion of a statutory plan of arrangement undertaken by Valens GroWorks Corp. (formerly Genovation Capital Corp.) effective March 12, 2015. The Company is actively seeking a suitable business opportunity offering potential for scalable near term cash flow and sustainable growth as a means to create shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF 1021916 B.C. LTD.

(signed) "Rob van Santen"

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Rob van Santen, CA, CPA, CMT

Telephone: +1.604.608.1999

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law. The Company will provide further updates respecting these initiatives as developments occur. There can be no assurance that interests in any or all of these or additional projects being pursued will be acquired, funded and/or commercialized.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50135