Golden Dawn Minerals Inc.: Golden Dawn Receives Exploration Permit for Lexington Area

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(OTC:GDMRF)(FRANKFURT:3G8B), ("Golden Dawn" or the "Company"), announces that it has received its multi-year exploration permit for the Lexington property in Greenwood, B.C after payment of the required reclamation bond.

The new five-year area-based exploration permit is for ground geophysics and surface drilling on the Lexington group of claims held by 1086359 BC Ltd., a subsidiary of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. The Lexington group covers 2,020 ha. The permit will allow exploration along a 4 km trend of favorable host rocks that stretches northwest from the border with Washington State. This favorable corridor includes the current Lexington-Grenoble mine project as well as other historic mines and prospects, with several historic drill holes that intersected copper-gold mineralization like that exposed within the Lexington mine (See map).

Map showing Lexington mine area, past producing mines and Cu-Au drill intercepts.

The company is now permitted to conduct brownfields exploration drilling to expand the Lexington deposit and search for additional resources nearby within the mineralized corridor.

In the meantime, Golden Dawn's Lexington mine and Greenwood processing facility remain on care and maintenance.

The Company also announces that it has closed the first tranche of the equity portion of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on September 4, 2019, for gross proceeds of $332,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Golden Dawn common share at an exercise price of $0.35 during the 18-month period following the date of distribution of the Units. The hold expiry date is February 11, 2020.

The Company paid a cash commission of $7,280.00 to Haywood Securities Inc. and $2,400 to Canaccord Genuity Corp. and issued 36,400 broker warrants to Haywood Securities Inc. and 12,000 broker warrants to Canaccord Genuity Corp. The broker warrants have the same terms as the private placement warrants.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be applied to fund exploration of existing Issuer properties, to pay down existing Issuer debts, for mill site improvements, and for general working capital purposes

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., President of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

