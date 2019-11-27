The Forum for World Education (FWE): 2019 Forum for World Education to be held in Paris

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / December 2019 - The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will announce the latest results of its Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) at the Forum for World Education (FWE) in Paris on December 3rd.

PISA is a triennial survey of 15-year-old students around the world that assesses the extent to which they have acquired key knowledge and skills essential for full participation in social and economic life. PISA assessments, which were first launched in 2000, include the core school subjects of reading, mathematics and science, and also innovative assessment areas, such as creative problem solving (2012), collaborative problem solving (2015), global competence (2018) and creative thinking (2021). Nearly 20 years since the first PISA test, results from the seventh cycle of 2018 PISA are drawn from some 600,000 students from 79 countries and economies, which focused on students' reading proficiency.

After the formal launch of the latest PISA results, the 2019 Forum for World Education will convene a remarkable group of people at the OECD Conference Centre from December 3-4 to design new education models for the decades ahead. Around us, inequity and social fragmentation pose risks of conflict and division. Around the corner, AI and biotech could either strengthen our societies or subvert them. How can education better link with economic growth? How can we better serve disadvantaged populations through educational diplomacy and entrepreneurship? What is the transformational model of education that can equip and inspire young people to come together, across boundaries, to shape new values, reach responsible decisions and resolve our pressing problems?

The invitation-only event will bring together global leaders in business such as Jack Ma, Founding Chairman of Alibaba; DhaninChearavanont, Senior Chairman of CP Group in Thailand; David Cruickshank, Chairman of UK Deloitte; former education ministers and policymakers such as Olli-PekkaHeinonen of Finland; HekiaParata of New Zealand; Maria Helena Guimarães de Castro of Brazil; and world-renowned academics such as Dr. Eric Hanushek of Stanford University; Dr. Oon Seng Tan of Singapore; Dr. Christoph Metzger of the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland; Dr. A. Lin Goodwin, the Dean of the Faculty of Education at the University of Hong Kong; and Dr. Pam Grossman, Dean of the Graduate School of Education at the University of Pennsylvania.? Not only that, Princess Laurentien of The Netherlands, ÁngelGurría, Secretary-General of the OECD, and Andreas Schleicher, Directorate for the Directorate of Education and Skills will be opening up the forum.

Current leaders will join the next generation of leaders - those still in the traditional school and college system, with a sense of what needs to change - for an ambitious and far-reaching conversation about the future of education. Through evidence, inspirational stories, open debates and smaller discussion groups, we will develop new visions for what people should learn and how; identify design principles for tomorrow's education systems; and craft a powerful call to action that highlights the most important things to do next.

The Forum for World Education (FWE) is a US-based non-profit organization launched this year with its headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and with major offices all over the world. With a broken link between today's education system and tomorrow's global workforce, business leaders hold a unique perspective on how education can be repositioned and reformed in line with today's rapidly changing society. FWE is the world's first forum to focus on providing an inclusive platform for global business leaders, former and current education policymakers, and world-renowned academics to dialogue and debate about education. Topics that are at the core of FWE's mission revolves around economic growth and prosperity, national workforce quality, employment prospects in a digital society, and access and equity of opportunity for disadvantaged populations.

