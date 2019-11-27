Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Kursziel 2,70 $ - Analysten katapultieren Underdog in neue Sphären
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C2W3 ISIN: CNE100000Q35 Ticker-Symbol: 02G 
Tradegate
26.11.19
17:19 Uhr
0,965 Euro
-0,025
-2,53 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,955
0,995
26.11.
0,960
0,995
26.11.
PR Newswire
27.11.2019 | 04:16
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: GAC Group unveils new electric passenger vehicle at Guangzhou Int'l Auto Exhibition

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.,Ltd (GAC Group) has unveiled its new electric passenger car ENO.146 at the 17th China Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition held in Guangzhou, capital of south China'sGuangdong Province, from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd unveils its new electric passenger car ENO.146 at the 17th China Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition held in Guangzhou from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1.

The ENO.146, which boasts the world's lowest coefficient of drag, demonstrates the automaker's latest R&D achievement.

Feng Xingya, general manager of GAC Group, revealed that the carmaker is quickening its pace to ramp up its electrification plan.

"GAC is looking to electrify all vehicle models by 2025," said Feng.

At the exhibition, GAC Group-backed mobile transportation platform OnTime made its debut for the first time. The platform, launched in June this year, was jointly initiated by GAC Group, Chinese internet giant Tencent, Gungzhou Public Transport, DiDi Chuxing and other investors.

In the next step, GAC will continue its efforts to accelerate the R&D of new energy vehicles and technological innovation, focus on product strength improvement of the entire vehicle, and orderly push forward the company's internationalization, according to the carmaker.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309617.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036325/Guangzhou_Automobile_Group.jpg

© 2019 PR Newswire