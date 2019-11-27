The global fitness app market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 12% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005518/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global fitness app market 2020-2024. (Photo: Business Wire)

The market is witnessing an increase in the demand for wearable devices such as smartwatches, smart bands, and smart rings that have various features such as calling, messaging, and fitness tracking. These devices can be integrated with fitness apps to provide information on heartrate, exercise cognition, and issue movement reminders. To capitalize on the growing popularity of wearable devices, vendors are expanding their product portfolios by launching products equipped with advanced features such as LTE, music storage, built-in GPS, etc. Some vendors are also offering low-cost wearable products that are specifically designed for children. These factors are increasing the adoption of wearable devices, which is turn will positively influence the fitness app market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40200

As per Technavio, the proliferation of fitness apps will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Fitness App Market: Proliferation of a variety of Fitness Apps

Vendors in the market are introducing various fitness apps for different purposes, workout routines, and exercises. For instance, some vendors are introducing fitness apps specifically for pregnant women, different age groups and gender. These apps enable customers to monitor their health and fitness by analyzing their calorie intake and provide guidance about proper nutrition to help them stay healthy and fit. The launch of such new and advanced fitness apps is enabling vendors to increase their market share and profitability. Therefore, the proliferation of different types of fitness apps is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Increasing number of M&As and rising investments in fitness startups will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Fitness App Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global fitness app marketby geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), gender (female and male), and application (lifestyle monitoring, health monitoring, and others).

The APAC region led the market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to several factors such as improving standard of living, growing number of fitness enthusiasts, and increasing youth population in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005518/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/