LONDON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The QS World University Rankings: Asia 2020 crowns National University of Singapore the continent's top university for the second consecutive year. Its compatriot, Nanyang Technological University, has risen to 2nd, displacing the University of Hong Kong (3rd). QS have ranked the continent's 550 best institutions from 18 locations, according to a bespoke eleven-metric methodology. The dataset includes the world's largest surveys of global academic and employer opinion regarding university quality, accounting for the views of over 90,000 academic faculty and leaders, and over 44,000 hiring managers.

QS World University Rankings: Asia Top 10 2020 2019

1 1 National University of Singapore 2 3 Nanyang Technological University 3 2 University of Hong Kong 4 3 Tsinghua University 5 5 Peking University 6 13 Zhejiang University 7 6 Fudan University 8 7 The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology 9 8 KAIST - Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology 10 9 The Chinese University of Hong Kong © www.TopUniversities.com