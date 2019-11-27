The global mobile gaming market is expected to post an incremental growth of USD 44.64 billion during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005515/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global mobile gaming market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing popularity of AR games such as Pokemon Go, Ingress, and Sharks in the Park, is encouraging market vendors to introduce new AR mobile games. Prominent market players such as Microsoft, Google LLC, Apple Inc., Sony Corp., and others are making significant investments to incorporate AR technology into their gaming solutions to enhance the gaming experience. In addition, factors such as the growing use of smartphones and tablets, increasing penetration of internet, and the integration of AR technology into mobile devices has further increased the adoption of AR games, which is driving the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40192

As per Technavio, the emergence of mobile cloud video gaming will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Mobile Gaming Market: Emergence of Mobile Cloud Video Gaming

Vendors in the market are partnering with telecommunication service providers and gaming service providers to launch mobile cloud video games. These games eliminate the need for high-quality graphic cards, processors, and regular upgrades. They allow users to avail gaming experience even on mobile devices with limited storage and processing capabilities. Thus, the advent of mobile cloud video gaming is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

"Growth of free-to-play mobile games and the rising popularity of e-sports will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Mobile Gaming Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global mobile gaming marketby geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and platform (online and offline).

The APAC region led the market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the rising number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions in the region. However, the North American region is expected to witness the highest incremental growth over the forecast period due to rising investments in e-sports arenas.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005515/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/