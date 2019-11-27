-Smart data center will securely connect with various data-

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO:9432), announced today that it will launch the Osaka 7 Data Center (Osaka 7) on December 1 to expand the company's data center capacity in the Kansai region. Osaka 7 will launch with server space of 3,800m2, top class in the region, and will eventually offer 9,500m2 and 4,200 racks. The state-of-the-art data center will be situated in Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture, within easy access of major cities including Osaka, Kyoto and Kobe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005936/en/

Rendition of Osaka 7 Data Center (Graphic: Business Wire)

Features

Convenient location accessible to diverse customers

Osaka 7 in Ibaraki City will be just 30 minutes by public transportation from downtown Osaka and about one hour from Kyoto or Kobe. The carefully chosen location combines easy access with reduced risk of disruption due to disasters such as floods or earthquakes. The data center will be connected directly to Osaka's Dojima area, a major interconnection point for ISPs and data center operators. NTT Com's Arcstar Universal One service for global networks and OCN and Global IP Network services for internet connectivity will be readily available for major cloud service providers, multinational companies and other customers.

Ideal network environment

Osaka 7 will be fully compliant with strict equipment and operational standards that NTT Com has globally unified under its Nexcenter family of data centers. In addition to redundant electric power, air conditioning, connections and strict security, users will benefit from NTT Com's high-capacity, high-quality and high-reliability network infrastructure. Moreover, from February 2020, the Flexible InterConnect service will enable Osaka 7 customers to securely interconnect data centers and cloud services for unified management of access points, bandwidth, security settings, etc. via Nexcenter Connect Metro, a large-capacity, high-speed network ring connecting NTT Com data centers in Osaka region.

Highly disaster resistant

Osaka 7's seismic-isolation design will minimize the impact on buildings and customer equipment if another powerful massive earthquake were to occur. In addition, Osaka 7 will be located in an area where flooding is uncommon and electric power during disasters will be assured thanks to direct connection to an adjacent substation.

Flexible accommodation of equipment

Osaka 7 will be a campus-style data center offering fast, reduced-cost customization to meet diverse needs. The building's modular design will help to minimize construction time, enabling customers to launch operations quickly and cost-efficiently. Server rooms using cooling wall-type air-conditioning will accommodate ultra-high-heat servers that consume 20kW or more of power, including GPU servers. An advanced high-voltage direct current (HVDC) system will assure reliability and will lower power loss by some 20% compared to AC power feeding.

Japan's data center business has been growing steadily at around 7% per annum and the domestic colocation market was valued at around 540 billion JPY in 2018. In addition to massive demand being generated by cloud-service providers and enterprises, continued growth is envisioned in the use of data centers for hybrid clouds combining on-premises and cloud infrastructure. NTT Com has continued to respond to surging demand in the Kansai area, including by launching now Osaka 7, which will fully satisfy customer needs with its winning combination of large capacity, easy access, disaster resistance and customer-friendly adaptivity.

About NTT Communications

NTT Communications solves the world's technology challenges by helping enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 450,000m2 of the world's most advanced data center facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your business success, and our scale and global capabilities in technology world are unsurpassed. Combined with NTT Ltd., NTT Data, and NTT DOCOMO, we are NTT Group.

www.ntt.com Twitter@NTT Com Facebook@NTT Com LinkedIn@NTT Com

Appendix: Osaka 7 Data Center Specifications

Location Ibaraki City, Osaka 30 minutes by train and bus from JR Shin-Osaka station Building Structure Dedicated building for data center, Reinforced concrete construction, two stories (three stories for some area), seismic isolation design Server room area (Planned) Approximately 3,800 m2 (equivalent to 1,700 racks) (Final) Approximately 9,500 m2 (equivalent to 4,200 racks) Floor load Approximately 2,000Kg/m2 Power equipment Power receiving Dual-feed Total capacity of electricity supply for IT load machineries: (planned) 11.5MW, (final) 29.5MW Generator N+1 redundant configuration Fuel-free operation for at least 48 hours UPS N+1 redundant configuration 5-minute battery retention time Air-conditioning N+1 redundant configuration, Water cooling, cooling wall system (compatible with more than 20kW ultrahigh heat racks) Fire prevention Ultrahigh-sensitivity smoke detection, heat-sensing devices, gas extinguishing system Security Equips IC card, biometric authentication, security gate clearance and surveillance cameras Offers Smart EntranceSystem: speedy and safe entrance by electric reception desk, electric rack locks and rack key box Other facilities Rental offices, Wi-Fi, lounge and garage spaces for customers Connectivity Carrier free (can pull in different networks by multiple routes) Nexcenter Connect Metro (can connect with major data centers in Osaka) Flexible InterConnect (multi-cloud connect by on demand) Maintenance and operation (24/7) Equipment monitoring, technical support, services for security, communication, storage and managed services Certifications (including acquisition schedule) ISO 9001, ISO 14000, ISO 20000, ISO 22301, ISO 27001, Privacy mark, SSAE16/ISAE3402, PCI DSS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005936/en/

Contacts:

For more information

Hiroshi Seo

Cloud Services Department

NTT Communications

Mail: wg-cl@ntt.com