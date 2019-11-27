Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Broker sieht über 300% Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C017 ISIN: FR0010907956 Ticker-Symbol: CXT 
Frankfurt
26.11.19
17:19 Uhr
19,040 Euro
+0,200
+1,06 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARMAT Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARMAT 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,940
19,260
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARMAT
CARMAT Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARMAT19,040+1,06 %