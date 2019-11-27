Regulatory News:

AKKA (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) announces today the listing of its shares on Euronext Brussels1

AKKA is the European leader in digital, engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. Based in Brussels, the group has around 21,000 experts located globally and is a leader in mobility in France and in Germany. The Group is also focused on building a leadership position in North America which already represents 17% if its total revenues.

AKKA successfully supports a portfolio of prestigious customers in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors thanks to its unique combined expertise throughout the life cycle of their products and cutting-edge digital CASE 2 related technologies.

related technologies. Since its stock-market debut on 14 April 2005 on Euronext Paris, AKKA's market capitalization has multiplied by 14 and has passed the €1.2 Bn mark, confirming the Group's solid foundations and successful strategy.

"Belgium is the Group's number one market in Europe after France and Germany. Our 1,000 engineers based in Belgium respond to the growing market needs with cutting edge digital technologies for Automotive, Aerospace and Life Sciences clients in both Flanders and Wallonia", said Mauro Ricci, Founder, Chairman CEO. "Having established our global HQ to Brussels is also a testimony to our strong European base, and close to EU institutions, who play an essential role in shaping the future of mobility", he concluded.

Nicolas Valtille, Group Managing Director, added: "Today's Euronext Brussels listing is expected to diversify and enlarge the Group's shareholder base, and therefore enhance the global liquidity of its shares"

Next event:

Full-year 2019 revenue: Thursday, 6 February 2020

Full-year 2019 results: Tuesday, 17 March 2020

About AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With around 21,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2018.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels Segment A ISIN code: FR0004180537.

1 AKKA will not issue any new shares and its primary listing will remain with Euronext Paris

2 Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electric

