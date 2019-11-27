Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Cannabis in Deutschem Atombunker? Lesen Sie die aktuelle Studie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D94W ISIN: FR0004180537 Ticker-Symbol: AF5 
Stuttgart
27.11.19
09:02 Uhr
59,50 Euro
-1,50
-2,46 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,00
57,40
09:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE59,50-2,46 %