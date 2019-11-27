Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Director Declaration

To: Company Announcements

Date: 27thNovember 2019

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Director Declaration

The Board of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Slater as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 27 November 2019.

Ms Slater was appointed after a search conducted by an independent recruitment consultancy.

Robert Peto, Chairman of the Company, said:

"The Directors are delighted to appoint Sarah to the Board.

Sarah is an experienced principal investor and fund manager with a successful performance track record in real estate investment. She has board level strategic and operational experience built up over the last 27 years in a broad ranging career.

Sarah is the Chief Executive of The Eyre Estate, a private family trust, a trustee of Dulwich Estate and also holds a number of non-executive positions. During her career, Sarah held senior positions at The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), ING Real Estate Investment Management (now CBRE GI) and Henderson Global Investors (now THRE)."

Ms Slater will stand for election as a Director at the Annual General Meeting to be held on or around 9 June 2020.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13Sarah Slater resigned as a Director with effect from May 2019 from GRIP REIT PLC which was listed on the international stock exchange. There are no other disclosures required to be made regarding Ms Slater in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13 (1) - (6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Ms Slater does not hold any interests in any of the Company's shares.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001