Saniona AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2020

November 27, 2019

The Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2019, resolved that a Nomination Committee shall be appointed before coming election and remuneration. The Nomination Committee shall comprise three members, which should be representative for the two largest shareholders as of last September, together with the Chairman of the Board of Directors.



On September 30, 2019, the two largest shareholders, which desired to appoint a representative to the Nomination Committee, were Jørgen Drejer and Thomas Feldthus. Each such shareholder has appointed a representative, as shown below, who together with the Chairman of the Board of Directors will form Saniona AB's Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee's member are:

Søren Skjærbæk, Partner at Ursus law firm, Vejle, Denmark, appointed by Jørgen Drejer

John Haurum, professional board member for life science companies and former CEO of F-star Biotechnology Limited, Cambridge, UK, appointed by Thomas Feldthus

J. Donald deBethizy, Chairman of Saniona AB's Board

The Nomination Committee shall prepare and submit proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2020 regarding:

election of the Chairman at the Annual General Meeting

election of the Chairman and other members of the Board;

remuneration for the Chairman and for each of the other members of the Board and, if applicable, remuneration for committee work;

election of the auditor and the auditor's remuneration; and

principles for appointing the Nomination Committee.

The instruction and charter for the Nomination Committee in Saniona AB can be found in the Corporate Governance section at the company's website, www.saniona.com .

Saniona AB's Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday May 27, 2020 in Malmö.

Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so via e-mail to tf@saniona.com marked "Recommendation to the Nomination Committee" or by ordinary mail to the address:

Recommendation to the Nomination Committee

Saniona AB

Att. Thomas Feldthus

Baltorpvej 154

DK-2750 Ballerup

Denmark

To ensure that the proposals can be considered by the Nomination Committee, proposals shall be submitted in due time before the Annual General Meeting, but not later than February 17, 2020.

For more information, please contact

Thomas Feldthus, EVP and CFO, Saniona, Mobile: +45 2210 9957, E-mail: tf@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8 a.m. CET on November 27, 2019.

About Saniona

Saniona is a research and development company focused on drugs for treatment of eating disorders and diseases of the central nervous system. The company has five programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for orphan indications such as Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona has partnerships with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and the company's shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap.

