ENGIE EPS brings its technological expertise to the project "Lifou 100% Renewable Energy by 2020" aimed at transforming the New Caledonian island into a global model for green energy.

ENGIE EPS (Paris:EPS) announces that it has supplied the 5MWh storage system for the "Lifou 100% Renewable Energy by 2020" project of the main energy provider of New Caledonia and subsidiary of the ENGIE Group, EEC ENGIE.

The three-stage project aims at covering Lifou Island's total energy consumption with renewable energies by 2020. The inauguration of the ENGIE EPS' storage unit has opened the second phase of the project marking a turning point towards Lifou's green energy transition. This innovative storage solution will be combined with the solar PV and wind power generation installed in the first phase of the project, as well as with the solar and wind projects to come in 2020 (third phase). ENGIE EPS' technology will allow the stabilisation of these green energies, which are intrinsically intermittent, assuring their safe integration in the Lifou's energy network.

Leveraging on the technology delivered by ENGIE EPS, EEC ENGIE will be able to reach the objective of 100% renewable energy by 2020, making Lifou a global showcase for the zero-carbon transition and confirming the strength of the ENGIE Group when its various entities work in synergy.

Carlalberto Guglielminotti, Chief Executive Officer at ENGIE EPS commented: «We are proud to have delivered to ENGIE a cutting-edge storage solution, providing another example of the enormous potential of our technology within ENGIE Group's geographic reach. The system delivered in Lifou leverages the expertise built by ENGIE EPS in designing, supplying and operating microgrid systems on islands around the globe, and represents the blueprint for achieving exceptional levels of renewable penetration, while guaranteeing world-class power quality and reliability»

Thanks to its 5MWh capacity, the storage unit will supply Lifou with 100% green energy for several hours a day, and will store the excess energy provided by the solar and wind power plants to return it to the grid when needed.

The innovative energy management system implemented by ENGIE EPS will also allow to switch off the island's diesel generators when the energy demand is fully covered by the solar or wind production, without any risk for the stability of the network. This mode of operation, called "grid-forming", allows to minimize the use of fuel and maximize the contribution of renewable energies.

About ENGIE EPS

ENGIE EPS is part of the ENGIE group and specializes in energy storage solutions and microgrids that enable intermittent renewable sources to be transformed into a stable power source. Listed on Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), ENGIE EPS is listed in the CAC Mid Small and the CAC All-Tradable indices. Its registered office is in Paris and conducts its research, development and manufacturing in Italy.

For more information: www.engie-eps.com

Follow us on LinkedIn

About EEC ENGIE

EEC ENGIE is a subsidiary of the ENGIE Group that has been operating in New Caledonia since 1929 and manages electricity distribution in the municipalities of Nouméa, Mont-Dore, Dumbéa (partially), Bourail, Kaala-Gomen, Koumac, Canala and Lifou. EEC meets the growing needs in energy efficiency and innovative solutions in the field of energy for local authorities, industrialists, the tertiary sector. EEC has 260 employees and supplies electricity to more than 65,000 customers in New Caledonia and is certified ISO 45001-2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management), ISO 50001-2018 (Energy Management) and ISO 14001-2015 Environmental Management.

About ENGIE

Our Group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. In response to the urgency of climate change, our ambition is to become the world leader in the zero-carbon transition "as a service" for our customers, in particular global companies and local authorities. We rely on our key activities (renewable energy, gas, services) to offer competitive turnkey solutions.

With our 160,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress.

Turnover in 2018: EUR 60.6 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

