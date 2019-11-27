On November 25th 2019 Estonian Financial Supervision Authority made a decision to register Coop Kindlustusmaakler AS (registry code 14790046) a subsidiary of Coop Pank aktsiaselts (registry code 10237832) into the list of insurance intermediaries. Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. It has 15 branch offices and 28 banking points all over the country. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 58,300. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people's homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 330 stores. Kerli Lõhmus CFO Tel: +372 56 800 425 e-mail: kerli.lohmus@cooppank.ee www.cooppank.ee