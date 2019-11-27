Company to Launch UK Channel Programme at Channel Partners Evolution Europe Event

Vonage (NYSE:VG), a global business cloud communications leader, is launching its award-winning Channel Programme in the UK and has appointed industry leader Adam Wilson as UK Channel Lead, effective immediately. Mr. Wilson reports directly to Mario DeRiggi, SVP Channel Sales and Business Development.

Vonage has been a leader through nearly 20 years of constant change and disruption in the technology space, and opened its first office in the UK more than a decade ago. Today, Vonage has more than 500 employees in the UK in offices in London and Basingstoke.

Over the past three years, Vonage has built the world's most flexible cloud communications platform, designed to serve the collaboration, communications and experience needs of global businesses. This single platform, One Vonage approach enables the Company to deliver unique unified communications, contact centre and communications APIs to help companies around the world transform the way they engage with their customers and employees. With Vonage, partners have the power to make communications more flexible, intelligent and personal to meet their customers' demands.

Vonage's Partner Network is designed to meet the evolving needs of both channel partners and the enterprises they serve. The Company is not only committed to delivering world-class customer experience, but is laser focused on delivering a superior and differentiated partner experience, as well. To help partners grow their businesses and expand their revenue potential, Vonage empowers them with:

established relationships with leading distributors;

on-demand direct sales support;

Marketing and solution support; and

industry-leading commissions and incentives

Now, with a revitalised brand and global focus, the Company is building upon this success by investing significantly in the UK Channel. This gives UK businesses increased access to Vonage's fully scalable and flexible communications solutions.

"At Vonage, we have a simple philosophy for our partners in the channel the success of our partners' business is instrumental to the growth of our company. Now is the time for dedicated international leadership as we expand our presence in the UK channel, and we are thrilled to welcome Adam to the team to build on our existing relationships and success," said DeRiggi.

Vonage's channel launch in the UK is an organic evolution of the company's rich and successful history of providing fully-integrated unified communications, contact centre and programmable API solutions to SMB and enterprise customers in the UK and extended EMEA region. This move is designed to bring exposure and expertise to communications resellers in the UK in a way that immediately expands their market reach, giving them the tools and resources to successfully deliver future-proof communications solutions to their customers.

Mr. DeRiggi continued, "Our team works closely with our partners to put our collective customers at the heart of everything we do, from the development of our products and solutions, to our sales, support and marketing frameworks. Vonage has the unique ability to provide enhanced service and support, innovation and product capabilities to meet the growing collaboration, communications and customer experience needs of customers around the world."

"I am excited to join the Vonage Channel team at such a pivotal moment in the brand's evolution and global expansion," said Mr. Wilson. "I look forward to leading the charge as Vonage builds relationships within the UK channel market and brings unique, customisable solutions powered by One Vonage to businesses around the world."

Wilson brings more than 20 years of experience in telecommunications, mobile software and cloud services, addressing the needs of businesses across European and Asian markets. He worked at Telstra prior to joining Vonage; there he developed a channel business in the areas of connectivity, software defined networks and unified communications as a service.

Vonage is a premier sponsor of the Channel Partners Evolution Europe event in London on 2nd December 2019.

About Vonage

Vonage (NYSE:VG) is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centres and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

