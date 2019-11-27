New easy-to activate, SOC-based services enable partners to double revenue growth from cyber solutions with zero risk, investment and channel conflict

Exclusive Networks today unveils 'MSSD', its platform for delivering a suite of 100% channel-only managed security services that wrap around core Exclusive Networks vendor offerings and allow partners to increase customer lifetime value and tap into a market opportunity growing twice as fast as traditional cybersecurity. The first services, available now, are backed by advanced 24/7 SOC facilities, ISO-certified service delivery and highly accredited engineers all the infrastructure and skills needed to provide world-class security-as-a-service without needing to procure from a competing reseller/MSP.

"As the cyber market evolves, MSSD is the logical step forward, extending our value and leveraging our channel focus to fill a significant gap in the market," said Andy Travers, EVP Worldwide Sales Marketing, Exclusive Networks. "Our initial MSSD services are designed to be as easy to understand and transact as possible so that partners can maximise customer mindshare immediately. Everything is geared towards giving partners risk-free access to managed services revenues, and allowing them to be more relevant to how their customers' adopt cyber technologies over the long term. This initiative promotes market access across the channel and boosts growth for our vendors and reseller partners alike."

Exclusive Networks has launched two core SOC-based managed security services on its MSSD platform, which each support multiple vendor technologies and can be white-labelled with volume commitment. MSSD: Monitoring Alerting delivers expert 24/7 oversight of core security infrastructure such as firewalls, allowing end customers to avoid resourcing and training overheads even as threats increase in intensity and frequency. MSSD: Monitoring Alerting Prevention Countermeasures builds on this to provide a complete reactive and proactive managed security service for next-gen security infrastructure. Further services will be added in 2020.

Julien Antoine, EVP Strategy Operations, Exclusive Networks said: "We see the high set-up costs and skills requirements of building an MSSP SOC restricting the channel's dynamism and preventing the majority of partners from addressing customer demand for new forms of security consumption. The MSSD platform levels the playing field by removing the need for partners to put hard-earned business through competitors. As we evolve the MSSD offering to include additional services, we will retain its unique 100% channel focus."

