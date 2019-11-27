Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019
27.11.2019
Eltel Signs Contract to Build Transmission Line in Finland Worth About EUR 17.5 Million

HELSINKI, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltel's Power business in Finland has signed an agreement with Fingrid, Finland's national transmission system operator, to build a 45 km long 400+110 kV power transmission line in the Oulu region. The contract is worth about EUR 17.5 million.

The project will strengthen the transmission grid towards eastern Finland and the so-called Lake Line between Lappeenranta and Oulu. The new 400+110 kV transmission line will improve the reliability, energy efficiency and capacity of the existing transmission grid.

Eltel's scope of work covers turnkey delivery of the new line and modifications to the existing 110 kV, 220 kV and 400 kV lines with about 220 towers.

The project will start immediately and is expected to be completed in 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Juha Luusua, Managing Director, Country Unit Finland
Phone: +358-40-311-3005
juha.luusua@eltelnetworks.com

Elin Otter, Director
Communications and Investor Relations
Tel. +46-72-59-54-692
elin.otter@eltelnetworks.se

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading Northern European provider of technical services for critical infrastructure networks - Infranets - in the segments of Power, Communication and Other, with operations throughout the Nordics, Poland and Germany. Eltel provides a broad, integrated range of services from maintenance and upgrade services to project deliveries. Eltel has a diverse contract portfolio and a growing customer base of large network owners. In 2018, Eltel had annual sales of EUR 1.2 billion. The total number of employees currently stands at around 7,000. Eltel AB has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015.

© 2019 PR Newswire