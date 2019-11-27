Honkarakenne Oyj: Honkarakenne has signed a cooperation agreement on delivering a Cultural Exchange Centre in Dujiangyan, China

PRESS RELEASE 27 November 2019

Honkarakenne has signed a cooperation agreement on delivering a Cultural Exchange Centre in Dujiangyan, China

Honkarakenne has signed the Strategic Cooperation Agreement together with the Dujiangyan Municipal People's Government represented by the Vice Mayor Mr Yuan in Dujiangyan city on November 27th, 2019. The aim of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement is to proceed with the building of the Cultural Exchange Centre together with Dujiangyan's sister city Ähtäri.

Honkarakenne is working closely together with its local partner to promote the project and supporting the common interest of all parties.

"This is an important occasion for us on the Chinese market, where we have been operating for several years. We are delighted to participate in a project which will represent the Finnish know-how in healthy and ecological living and will promote the well-being of visitors, who will eventually use the services of the Cultural Exchange Centre and Dujiangyan city", says Mr. Tuomas Saarelainen, General Manager of Honkarakenne Oyj Beijing Representative Office.

For further information, please contact:

Tuomas Saarelainen, General Manager, Honkarakenne Oyj Beijing Representative Office, tel +86 189 1168 1040, tuomas.saarelainen@honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings made from Finnish solid wood under the Honka brand. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. The house packages are manufactured in Finland and the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2018, Honkarakenne Group's revenue was EUR 48.9 million, of which exports accounted for 37%. www.honka.com



