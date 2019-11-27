Better Collective A/S: Better Collective wins Sports Book Affiliate of the Year at Malta Gaming Awards 2019





At the annual Malta Gaming Awards 2019, Better Collective takes home the prize as Sports Book Affiliate of the Year.

World leading sports betting affiliate, Better Collective, has been crowned Sports Book Affiliate of the Year at the Malta Gaming Awards 2019. The annual event brings together actors in the iGaming industry for an evening of recognition and celebration of achievement. This is the first time that Better Collective has won a prize at Malta Gaming Awards, which is hosted during the ongoing Malta Gaming Week.

Jesper Søgaard, CEO of Better Collective, said:

"We are very pleased to receive this recognition, as we see it as a strong marker of the leading position we have taken within online sports betting. In 2019, we have been fortunate to take home a handful of renowned prizes, and these are true testaments to the talented people I am surrounded by and the hard work dedicated to supporting our vision to empower online sports bettors around the world."

The Sports Book Affiliate of the Year Awards adds to a strong award season for Better Collective, which, among others, has brought home two EGR Operator Awards, a Global Regulatory Awards, the 9th consecutive Børsen Gazelle Growth Award, and a European Business Award.

2019 has proven to be yet another growth year for Better Collective which for the interim Q3 2019 reportcould report a YTD revenue and EBITA growth of 69% and 88% respectively.

Better Collective'svision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes a range of websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

