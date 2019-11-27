Twitch and YouTube influencers are now working to create custom in-game challenges benefitting influencers, brands, and players

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2019) - Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus" or the "Company") announces the launch of influencer challenges in Versus-enabled games. Twitch and YouTube Influencers are now creating in-game challenges in all Versus-enabled games and systems - including OMEN Rewards.

Influencers can announce the challenges to their audiences on their social media and game streaming accounts, offering followers unique prizes for achieving their unique challenges.

Influencers now have a new route to sponsorship dollars with bespoke in-game challenges in games like League of Legends played on OMEN. Players have a way to win real-world rewards from their favorite streamers, and brands have a clearer picture of their key performance indicators - all in the most engaging format possible through in-game challenges.

"With influencer challenges, Versus is now able to create quantifiable results for influencer marketing for brands" said Christian Miranda, Head of Accounts and Product Integration at Versus. "On our platform, brands doing performance marketing through influencers can now track the entire user journey from viewership to engagement all the way to conversion and purchase."

Influencers with millions of followers from Twitch and YouTube are now creating in-game challenges within various games, including those on the OMEN Command Center, and announcing those prizes inside their streams to their millions of followers.

Download OMEN Command Center, from the Microsoft Store in Windows 10 PCs, and play challenges with OMEN Rewards to win prizes.

To join Versus' investor group, please visit http://connects.systems/versusgroup

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) has developed WINFINITE - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via WINFINITE, and gamers compete for those prizes.

For more information on Versus Systems' new platform, WINFINITE, visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

Contact: info@versussystems.com

For Versus Systems, contact:

Matthew Pierce

press@versussystems.com

(424) 242-4150

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the proposed use of proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50158