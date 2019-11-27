Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Cannabis in Deutschem Atombunker? Lesen Sie die aktuelle Studie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DKJ4 ISIN: BMG069741020 Ticker-Symbol: 20Q 
Frankfurt
27.11.19
08:00 Uhr
1,990 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,990
2,040
09:02
1,990
2,040
09:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AURANIA RESOURCES
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD1,9900,00 %