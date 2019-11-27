The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 29 November 2019. ISIN DK0061152840 ---------------------------------------------------- Name Falcon Invest Falcon Brighter Future ---------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ---------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 183998 ---------------------------------------------------- Short name FIIFBF ---------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=748083