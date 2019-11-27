Rapiscan Systems RTT110 Achieves Highest Explosive Detection Systems Standard in the EU

REDHILL, England, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapiscan System's RTT 110 Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) has been tested by the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) and achieved the ECAC 3.1 performance standard. This is currently the highest testing standard used by ECAC for EDS systems in Europe.

The RTT 110 is an industry-leading, advanced-technology system that is already in use in airports and air cargo screening facilities around the world. Customers choose the RTT 110 to improve the speed, efficiency and effectiveness of their hold baggage and air cargo screening operations.

