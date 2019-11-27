Trading in Acarix AB (publ) paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is December 2, 2019. Short name: ACARIX BTA 1 --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013235892 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 182464 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Wildeco Ekonomisk Information AB. For further information, please call Wildeco Ekononomisk Information on +46 70 767 08 83 or the issuing agent Hagberg Aneborn AB on +46 8 408 933 54.